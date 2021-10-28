The Forest Lake volleyball team begins play in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament on Thursday, Oct. 28.

As the No. 2 in the tournament, the Rangers will host Duluth East in a match starting at 7 p.m.

Should Forest Lake win, it would host either Andover or Anoka on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Forest Lake closed the regular season with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-14 sweep of White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The win gives the Rangers an 18-10 overall record and 7-2 mark in Suburban East Conference play.

Forest Lake tied Woodbury for second place in the SEC, two games behind league champ East Ridge.

