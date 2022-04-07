The Forest Lake boys and girls track teams opened the season with strong individual performances at the Griak Indoor Classic hosted by the University of Minnesota on Friday, April 1.
On the boys side, the Rangers had three individual champions in seniors Cole Brisbois and Daniel VanAcker along with junior Brayden Thompson.
Brisbois won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23:04, leading three Forest Lake seniors in the top seven as Gavin Rustad (23.91) placed fourth and Charlie Peterson (24.35) took seventh. Brisbois earned fourth in the 60 with a time of 7.08, while Rustad’s 7.30 clocking was good for ninth.
VanAcker, who will run for the Gophers starting this fall, won the 1,600 with a time of 4:28.85. The Rangers also got a strong one-two effort in the 800 as junior Jacob Mayer placed second with a time of 2:06.08 while senior Jonathan Cubus was fifth with a 2:10.77 clocking.
And Thompson won the pole vault by clearing 10-0, while junior Matthew Schwartz cleared 9-0 to place fourth.
Other top-10 finishes for the boys included a third-place effort by sophomore Reid Olson, who posted a time of 9.46 in the 60 hurdles, and a sixth by junior Jack Keis in the triple jump with a best leap of 38-2. Junior Luke Heald finished eighth in the long jump with a leap of 19-.25, while senior Ryan Olson placed 10th in the 400 meters with a time of 58.08 and junior Ethan Lincoln-Montenari was 10th in the shot put with a best of 42-1.25.
The Rangers’ 4x400 relay won that event with a time of 3:35.88, while the 4x800 relay was seventh.
On the girls side, Forest Lake had a strong performance in the pole vault. Senior Annika Gunderson won that event by clearing 11-0 to win that event by more than 2 feet, while sophomore Makayla Miles and eighth grader Katelyn Nellis tied for third by clearing 7-0.
The Rangers also had a strong effort in the 400 as senior Ella Niznik finished second with a time of 1:01.99 while sophomore Torrance Lucas placed ninth with a 1:07.83 clocking.
Sophomore Maja Henslin and junior Isabella Maloney earned seventh and eighth, respectively, in the shot put, with Henslin’s best effort a 31-3.5 toss while Maloney had a throw of 29-7.25.
Other top-10 finishes for the girls included senior Kylie Woods, who took second in the high jump by clearing 5-0 while placing fourth in 60 hurdles with a time of 10.43, and freshman Norah Hushagen, who placed third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:40.91, while sophomore Madison Hanson earned 10th in that event with a 6:06.07 clocking.
Freshman Julia Legeault cleared 4-6 to finish seventh in the high jump, while senior Josephina Thompson’s best effort in the long jump was a leap of 14-10.5 good for sixth place. Senior Jonna Goehner had a leap of 29-2 in the triple jump to place 10th, while eighth grader Rosemary Burns placed 10th in the 800 with a 2:46.11 clocking.
Forest Lake’s 4x800 relay won that event with a time of 10:01.94, while the 4x400 relay placed fifth.
