The Forest Lake boys swim team had an exciting finish to its season thanks to a strong performance at the Class 2A Section 7 meet held at Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids last week.
And coach Dominick Mancini said the excitement began on the bus ride to the consolation and championship finals on Saturday, Feb. 26.
“We’re on the way to the meet, and I get a call from the meet officials,” Mancini explained. “One of the other teams had to scratch one of their swimmers in the 100 fly, and the first alternate was Sam Trocke. ... After I hung up, I turned around on the bus and yelled, ‘Hey Sam, do you have your stuff? You’re going to swim today.’ And the bus erupted.”
What made the story even more impressive was that the sophomore, who finished 17th in the preliminaries Thursday, placed 14th with a time of 1:02.90 that was nearly a second faster than his swim in the prelims.
It was that kind of a day for the Rangers. Even though the team finished seventh in the eight-team meet with 185 points, and the team did not have a state qualifier, Mancini was impressed by the improvement his team made in its final meet of the season.
“I’m absolutely excited about how our guys swam,” he said. “They swam fast on Thursday, and they swam even faster on Saturday. After some of the races Saturday, guys told me they were excited about going even faster that day – they said they would have been happy just to get the same time they did on Thursday.”
Mancini said the 200 medley relay of sophomore Robert Bour, junior Ryan Eddy, sophomore Beau Brady and junior Riley Siedow got things rolling. That group placed fifth in the first event of the day, and their time of 1:45.13 was nearly nine seconds faster than their time in the prelims.
“Across the board, all four of those guys swam a great race,” Mancini said. “They dropped five seconds off their best time all season, and that set the tone for the whole meet.”
Junior Joe Galsworthy placed fifth in the 500 free with a time of 5:15.52, and he placed ninth in the 200 free (1:55.19). Meanwhile senior Brody McGovern placed ninth in the 500 free (5:23.51) and also took 14th in the 200 free (1:59.39).
“Joe was just hoping to be close to his time in the prelims, and instead he swam an amazing race and beat that time by nine seconds,” Mancini said. “And Brody realized he could win the consolation race in the 500, so he dove in and took off – and left everyone else in the dust.”
Eddy finished sixth in the 100 breast (1:06.02), Siedow placed ninth in the 50 free (23.10) and 14th in the 100 free (52.26), and Brady finished 10th in the 100 free (51.78) and was 12th in the 200 IM (2:15.91).
“To have Ryan Eddy finish in the top eight the 100 breast was awesome,” Mancini said. “When he looked at the results, he saw there were a lot of seniors in that race, so he was excited for next year – and a chance to move even closer to the front.”
Mancini also noted Riley Siedow, who had his best time in the 50 free to win the consolation heat.
“We just had so many kids who took advantage of the opportunity and stepped up. It was exciting,” Mancini said.
In the one-meter diving, junior Deacon Andre placed fifth with a 254.30 score, while eighth grader Jamison Livermore was next with a 254.30 point total. Sophomore Robert Bour placed 12th in the 100 back (1:02.27).
Meanwhile the 200 free relay of senior Devin Johnson, junior Brady Thompson, McGovern and Galsworthy took seventh (1:38.99), while the 400 free relay of Brady, McGovern, Siedow and Galsworthy placed sixth (3:32.53).
The excitement continued on the bus ride home, when Mancini said he and Rangers looked forward to next season.
“The kids would come up to me and say they were ready to get started to work for next year,” he said. “They asked me when they could start lifting, and what could they do to start getting ready for next season.
“We are disappointed to lose our seniors, because they really were good leaders of a young team. But I wish it was next year already.”
