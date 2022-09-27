The Forest Lake Rangers swim and dive team continued their success last week with a win against Park High School on Thursday, Sept. 22, and a fourth-place finish at the Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Rangers’ 96-82 win against Park featured a first-, second- and third-place finish for the divers: juniors Delaney Nickles and Amelia Bonnett and eighth-grader Danika Thompson.
“We went into Park knowing that we would win, but maybe not by quite the margin that we won by,” Forest Lake coach Rochelle McKenzie said. “So that was a really fun meet. Everybody’s been swimming really, really well.”
Forest Lake won a lot of events in the meet, including the 200-yard medley relay. Event winners included junior Grace Chatwin (50-yard freestyle), sophomore Avery Fallon (100-yard freestyle), junior Bella Pope (100-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle), sophomore Grace True (200-yard IM) and senior Haley Bent (500-yard freestyle).
Forest Lake carried their success into the Maroon and Gold invite where they finished fourth out of 16 schools competing.
The Rangers finished third in the 200-yard medley relay and fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Pope finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly and eighth in the 200-yard freestyle, while Chatwin placed second in the 100-yard backstroke and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle. Nickels finished third in the 1-meter diving, while True placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The Rangers arranged their lineup so everyone could swim, including their seventh graders, according to McKenzie.
“We were holding at fifth place for quite awhile – most of the second half of the meet – and then at the very end we saw we placed fourth, so it was nice to see that even with everybody competing, … we were able to pull out a really high place, I guess, maybe higher than expected,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie said the young swimmers and divers have stepped up and some of their top returning swimmers this season are “already swimming at or beyond their best times from last year.”
Forest Lake is around the halfway point of the season where McKenzie said “training gets a little bit more intense, a little bit more focused.”
The Rangers have a conference meet scheduled against White Bear Lake on Thursday, Sept. 29.
“The girls are going to be looking for their best times because these count towards All-Conference rankings,” McKenzie said. “So for both swimmers and divers, good performance is pretty important this week.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.