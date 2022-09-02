Team lost eight seniors, but has many returning players
The Forest Lake Rangers swim and dive team has seven seniors returning this fall, nearly replacing the eight they lost to graduation in the spring. The team hopes to have another winning record this season even though it is a younger roster.
“On one hand, it’s still a building year with a lot of young kids,” Forest Lake coach Rochelle McKenzie said. “On the other hand, we have a lot of really good returning talent.”
This new group of seniors returning will provide “strong leadership” for the youth on the roster. It will also help that the Rangers added Amanda Brett, a new assistant coach.
Having young talent is a positive thing, but there’s also an adjustment period that takes place. That’s why the major question mark facing the team this season is the young talent “finding their place” on the roster.
“Just the young age of the team is a strength and a weakness,” McKenzie said. “But then our really strong big group of seniors is a really big strength. They’re going to help the young ones that are coming up to build into a strong team.”
The team will need their seniors to make major contributions with the youth on the roster.
“The older experienced, stronger swimmers helping them along to let them fall into their shoes,” McKenzie said. “I’m excited to see what the seniors can do to send them off, [and] excited to see what the young ones can do.”
As for which areas are the strongest heading into the season, the sprinters, backstroke and relay are a few of the featured strengths on the team.
“We’ve got some really good sprinters, our backstroke will be really strong this year,” McKenzie said. “There’s the medley relay that’s going to look really great. … Our relay will probably look good, too.”
Forest Lake is scheduled to have a conference meet Thursday, Sept. 1, against Mounds View.
