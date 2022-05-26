The Ranger softball team ended its regular season with a series of wins this past week. After winning three of the past four games, including a critical 7-1 win against a conference-rival East Ridge on Monday, May 16, the Rangers went on to beat Mounds View 16-1 at Schumacher Field on Wednesday, May 18, securing a major win on Senior Night.
Seniors Grace Frechette and Bailey Thomas led the way offensively, combining for five hits and six RBIs. Frechette and junior Chelsea Jordan, who is usually a substitute, hit home runs, too.
It collectively was a dominant performance from top to bottom of the lineup for the Rangers on an important night. The Rangers have outscored the Mustangs 34-1 in the two meetings this year.
Forest Lake continued its winning ways with a 4-0 win against Stillwater on Thursday, May 19, at Schumacher Field. It was a major victory for the Rangers in a rematch game of the 4A state championship game last spring.
“They’re one of the best coached teams in the entire state, and any chance we get to beat Stillwater is a big win because they’re such a quality program,” Hall said. “Any time you get a chance to play them, it’s a great measuring stick, and the most important part is that it gets us ready for sections.”
It was a dominant shutout performance for the Rangers and a statement win after losing the first meeting 5-1 on Monday, May 2, at Stillwater Area High School. It was a scoreless game until the bottom of the seventh when the Rangers, led by Frechette and junior Bethan Weiss, who had a combined three hits and three RBIs, with Weiss smashing a home run at the bottom of the seventh inning.
Sophomore pitcher Hannah Tong stood out with a hit and two RBIs. Tong also finished with five strikeouts in the shutout and limited the characteristically offensive Ponies to just three hits.
With runners on first and third for Stillwater in the top of the seventh, Forest Lake secured the win with a triple play.
“Yeah, I was tickled just to have the double play,” Hall said.
Forest Lake finished the week with a tough 2-1 away loss against Brainerd on Friday, May 20. Brainerd is undefeated this season and capitalized offensively with a home run that ended up being the difference-maker in the game.
“We lost a tough game to Brainerd. We had some opportunities but couldn’t come up with the big hit we needed,” Hall said. ”
Still, Forest Lake (15-3, 15-5) is second in the Suburban East Conference, behind only White Bear Lake (16-2, 17-2) now.
The Rangers, recently placed as the No. 2 seed in the 7AAAA tournament, were scheduled to play No. 7 Duluth East on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m.
