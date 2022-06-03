Forest Lake could battle Blaine, Anoka again for championship
Forest Lake softball is just a single win away from another section championship, with their eyes set on another state championship run after losing to Rosemount in the state championship game last year. The No. 2-seed Rangers topped Duluth East and Anoka before hammering No. 1-seed Blaine last week in the section 7AAAA tournament. The final section game scheduled for Thursday, June 2.
Forest Lake entered section play on a roll, winning eight of their last 10 regular season games. They finished the regular season with a 18-5 record and second-place finish in the Suburban East Conference.
The Rangers shut out No. 1-seed Blaine on Saturday, May 28. It was a dominant performance by the Rangers, who had 10 runs in the fifth inning and forced the Bengals to make a pitching change.
Senior Grace Frechette had one of the best individual performances of the season with two hits, including a home run and five RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Hannah Tong registered two hits and had a strong game by allowing only one hit in the four innings she pitched. Senior Bailey Thomas and junior Bethany Weiss both had two RBIs.
“It was probably the best inning we’ve ever had since I’ve been at Forest Lake, scoring 10 runs against a great team like Blaine,” Hall said. “They’re excited and it kind of happened quick, because all of a sudden the game was over.”
The Rangers know, though, there’s a possibility they’ll see them again if Blaine comes out on top in the elimination bracket.
“We know they’re a great team, and if we see them again, they’re going to be tough,” Hall said.
This all materialized because of two major wins against Duluth East and Anoka.
Forest Lake beat No. 7-seed Duluth East 5-1 on Thursday, May 26, in the section quarterfinal. Eighth grader Avery Muellner was the star in the game with 13 strikeouts, a 1.00 ERA and limiting Duluth East to just two hits in seven innings. The Rangers had eight hits courtesy of seniors Frechette (2), Aryn Blumenthal (2), and Ruby Lamere (1) and juniors Weiss (2) and Madison Larrabee (1).
After beating Duluth East, the Rangers defeated No. 3 Anoka 3-2 in the semifinal game that saw Forest Lake erase a 2-0 deficit.
“We just kind of gutted it out,” Hall said. “We were lucky enough to get a couple big hits to take care of business.”
It was a tightly contested game that went back and forth offensively. Bases were loaded for both teams at different points in the game, but the Rangers were able to execute defensively when it mattered. Larrabee, Tong and senior Mary Landherr all had an RBI in the win.
“We knew they were a great team and had a lot of great weapons,” Hall said. “We just had to hope that we made the pitches at the right time, and we made the defensive plays when we had to.”
Looking forward, the Rangers are keeping their focus on the games ahead.
“We’re going to continue to worry about ourselves,” Hall said. “If we can take care of what we can take care of, we’re not as worried about what the other teams are doing.”
Forest Lake could face the winner of the elimination bracket, which could be Blaine, Anoka, or Andover, on Thursday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. at Aspen Park in Coon Rapids.
