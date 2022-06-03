The Rangers softball team will be headed back to the state tournament in Mankato next week after taking down No. 3-seed Anoka in spectacular fashion in the 7AAAA championship game on Thursday, June 2, at Aspen Park. The team dominated the game with a 9-0 win against the Tornados on Thursday, June 2 at Aspen Park in Coon Rapids.
“[Going to state] never gets old,” Forest Lake coach Sean Hall said. “It’s really exciting to get the opportunity to go down to Mankato and see what we can do against the best teams in the state.”
The Rangers’ offense was present right out of the gate with senior Grace Frechette hitting in junior Bethany Weiss to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Offense proved to be the difference in the one-sided contest, with Weiss and sophomore Maddie Muellner hitting home runs in the third and fourth inning, respectively.
“We executed…we had clutch hits and knocked in runs when we needed to,” Hall said. “Our offense made it a little easier because we had a few defensive dropped balls.”
Seniors Frechette, Bailey Thomas and Amber Dunaski were also huge factors in the Rangers offense, combining for seven hits. Eighth-grader Avery Muellner pitched all seven innings, striking out eight batters in the shutout and allowing just two hits in her strong performance.
Despite Forest Lake’s loss of eight seniors to graduation last year, it hasn’t hindered the Rangers from having another deep run for the state title. The depth and quality of the players is what Hall describes as a “tremendous feeder program.”
Hall said one of the major stepping stones this season was playing against the strong teams in the Suburban East Conference, such as Stillwater, White Bear Lake and East Ridge. Those closely-contested matchups have helped prepare them for the major games on the horizon.
While Forest Lake is missing several key players from last year’s roster, there are still a number of upperclassmen who played in the state tournament last year. And the experience they got from it could prove to be a major help heading into the tournament, according to Hall.
“It’s huge, because a lot of the girls have played in that environment and won’t be afraid of it,” Hall said. “Knowing what to expect is a big advantage.”
The state tournament takes place June 9 and 10 at Caswell Park in Mankato. Bracket information has not yet been released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.