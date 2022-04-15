While the Forest Lake softball team lost eight players from the team that advanced to the championship game of the Class 4A state tournament, the Rangers return a number of players who experienced that state tournament run — and hope to make another deep tournament run this spring.
The Forest Lake softball team lost some key players off a squad that last season posted a 24-5 record and advanced to the Class 4A state title game.
But do not think for a moment that those losses will affect the Rangers’ expectations for the coming year.
“Our expectations are the same as they are every year – we hope for a conference title, and we hope to advance to the state tournament,” coach Sean Hall said. “And if we’re fortunate enough to reach the state tournament, we hope to win it.
“We have a lot of stuff we need to clean up, but this team has enough talent. If we work hard, we’ll give ourselves a chance to reach those goals.”
Among the eight seniors lost to graduation were all-state catcher Logan Anderson, pitcher Megan Wolff and shortstop Hailey Pitzl. But Hall believes solid replacements are ready to step forward this spring.
“We lost some important people, some really good players,” Hall said. “But we have a lot of depth in our program, so hopefully we have some people who are ready to jump in and take their places.
“We’ve always had good depth. Right now we’ve got two strong JV teams and a strong freshman team, so we have a pretty good pipeline. We have a lot of young players who put in a lot of work, and our youth program does a good job of getting players ready. And we have such great coaches that I work with, they deserve a lot of credit for our success as well.”
Hall said he is excited to see senior Grace Frechette return at shortstop. Frechette had a big freshman year, but COVID-19 wiped out her sophomore season and she missed all of last season because of an MCL tear.
“She’s back for her senior season, and we expect a big year out of her,” Hall said of Frechette. “She’s a very polished player, a strong fundamental player. At shortstop she has a strong arm and a quick release. And she has a smooth swing and hits with power.”
But Frechette is far from alone offensively thanks to the return of junior Bethany Weiss at catcher, senior Ruby LaMere at third base, senior Bailey Thomas in centerfield and junior Cierra Moore in left.
On the mound, the loss of Wolff is offset by the return of sophomore Hannah Tong and eighth grader Avery Muellner.
“Hannah had an outstanding season last year and was a big part of our tournament run,” Hall said. “And we found Avery Muellner on our ninth grade team, and she came in and did an outstanding job in the tournament. I don’t know if we would have made it to the championship game without her.”
