Another week, another trophy sweep for the Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic skiing teams. The Rangers followed their double title-winning performance up north (Mesabi East Invitational, Jan. 4) with a similar result at the ABC Relays at Theodore Wirth Park (Golden Valley) on Jan. 11.
Teams at the relay race entered two squads, “A” and “B,” in a race that saw two entrants ski classic style and two ski freestyle. The Forest Lake “B” team finished the course the fastest in 26 minutes, 31 seconds — 29 seconds better than the runner-up Stillwater “A” team and tops in a field of 29 squads.
The Ranger win was keyed by freestylers Nick Parent and Drew Sampson, who were the two fastest freestyle skiers in the entire 58-man field, coming home in 6:02 and 6:06, respectively. Competing in the classic legs were Jonathan Hudrlik (10th of 58, 7:10) and Isaiah Zak (14th, 7:13). The Forest Lake “A” team placed fifth with a total time of 27:40, completed by classic men Ethan Erickson (third, 7:00) and Ethan Hebert (seventh, 7:08) and freestylers Noah Erickson (third, 6:20) and Sam Moberg (29th, 7:12).
In the girls competition, the Ranger “A” team topped the field of 30 in 30:48. Amelea Hauer and Jordan Parent went 1-2 overall out of 60 in the freestyle (6:53 and 7:06) while the classic legs were skied by Annabelle Stang (fourth of 60, 8:08) and Maria Stockinger (12th, 8:41). The “B” team was seventh in 34:24. Skiing classic were Ella Niznik (third, 7:58) and Natalie Runquist (16th, 8:54) and skiing freestyle were Evelyn Hudrlik (12th, 8:01) and Norah Hushagen (40th, 9:31).
Alpine out of the gate
The Forest Lake Alpine skiing team got its Suburban East Conference meet series underway with two competitions last week, the first at Afton Alps on Jan. 7 and the next at Wild Mountain on Jan. 9.
The boys team took second place at the conference opener with 629 points, trailing only Stillwater (763). The Rangers were led by four top-20 finishers in the 80-strong field: Matthias Longsdorf (sixth, 1:06.43 for two runs), Aaron Bloomberg (ninth, 1:07.35), Zach Trotto (12th, 1:09.59) and Jacob Gervais (16th, 1:09.97). The Rangers were third in the Wild Mountain meet with 578 points, behind Stillwater (708) and Woodbury (650). The effort was led by Trotto (fifth, 1:03.63), Luke Ulbricht (17th, 1:11.47) and Longsdorf (20th, 1:13.81).
Forest Lake’s Morgan Tomas was the individual runner-up in the girls competitions at both meets. She finished her Jan. 7 runs in 1:09.98 to help her team place fifth with 503 points. Greta Stanek took 20th (1:18.06). In the Jan. 9 meet, Tomas finished in 55.12 seconds, while Stanek moved up one spot to 19th in 1:02.20. The Ranger girls stood fast at fifth 538 points. The Stillwater girls finished first in both meets.
