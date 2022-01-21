Boys 1st, girls 2nd at 16-team event
The Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic ski teams took a step toward establishing themselves as two of the top teams in the state with a strong performance at the Loppet High School Invitational run at Wirth Park in Golden Valley on Saturday, Jan. 15.
While the Rangers were not at full strength entering the event, coach Ryan Wright was pleased by the performances from both teams.
“We’ve been dealing with health issues with kids throughout the season,” he said. “I don’t think they are lingering; I think that we should get people back over the course of the year. This is the toughest time of the season, because we’re in the toughest time of our training – and we’re not letting up for meets. So they’re not in top form, but we hope to see that in a few weeks.”
The boys won the meet with 314 points, eight more than Highland Park in second place.
In the skate relay, sophomore Jacob Kensy and senior Ethan Hebert took first with a combined time of 11:46.99, almost 30 seconds faster than their nearest competitor. Senior Noah Erickson finished fifth in the classic individual race with a time of 13:36.29, while sophomore Johnathan Rink placed 23rd with a 17:09.65 clocking and freshman Ben Hudrlik took 36th with a 19:51.49 time.
In the skate race, junior Ryan Houseman finished 10th with a time of 14:14.96 while senior Sam Moberg was next with a 14:16.59 time and William McCarthy stood 37th with a 17:14.12 clocking.
“I thought the boys put it all together, starting with a good sprint showing from Ethan Hebert and Jacob Kenzy,” Wright said. “We had good distance races on both the classic and skate side, and the boys earned the victory.”
On the girls side, Forest Lake took second in the 16-team event with 326 points, just 18 behind Highland Park and 28 more than St. Louis Park in third place.
In the skate relay, sophomore Chloe Erickson and junior Jordan Parent took first with a combined time of 14:40.88, while junior Maria Stockinger and senior Ella Niznik combined for a time of 15:13.55 to place fifth.
Junior Evelyn Hudrlik placed third in the individual classic with a time of 17:19.46, while senior Isabel Castilleja took 14th with a 18:41.84 clocking and eighth grader Madeleine Bonnett placed 22nd with a 19:44.50 time.
In the skate race, freshman Norah Hushagen placed eighth with a time of 16:44.78 while senior Annabelle Stang finished 12th with a time of 17:28.33 and freshman Clara Zak took 21st with a 18:32.08 clocking.
“We’re working on our depth, and the girls have had a tough couple of weeks thanks to the combination of tough races, training and a few illnesses,” Wright said. “I think the girls are coming around, though. We’re scoring five skiers this year instead of four, so developing depth is important. You want to have seven strong skiers to get the best results.”
Earlier in the week Forest Lake dominated a Suburban East Conference tandem sprint relay meet held at Lake Elmo Park Reserve on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The boys took the top two spots, with Kensy and Hebert combining for first with a 17:40 total, while Erickson and junior Damian Langer were second with a 18:19 clocking.
The girls also swept the top two spots, with Erickson and Parent combining to win with a 20:48 time while Stockinger and Niznik were second with a 21:09 clocking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.