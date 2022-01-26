Forest Lake wins league races at Battle Creek on MLK holiday
The Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic teams began final preparations for the Suburban East Conference championships by competing in two races last week.
Both the boys and girls opened the week with victories in a Suburban East Conference race run at Battle Creek on Monday, Jan. 17.
The boys took first with 483 points, 28 more than second-place Stillwater, thanks in part to claiming four of the top five individual finishes.
Senior Noah Erickson placed second with a time of 28:08 for his two races, while fellow senior Ethan Hebert was next with a 28:32 clocking. Sophomore Jacob Kensy (29:17) placed third, while junior Ryan Houseman (30:15) finished fifth.
Senior Sam Moberg (31:18) placed eighth, while junior Damian Langer (31:59) took 11th.
The girls earned a narrow 478-470 victory over Stillwater and the rest of the field in part by claiming the top three individual spots. Junior Jordan Parent won the event with a combined time of 32:11 for her two races, followed by Evelyn Hudrlik (34:01) in second and sophomore Chloe Erickson (34:19) in third.
Other top finishers for the Rangers included senior Isabel Castilleja (36:08) in ninth, freshman Norah Hushagen (36:42) in 12th and junior Maria Stockinger (38:32) in 18th.
Three days later both the boys and girls used only part of their regular lineup and placed third among four SEC schools in races held at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
The boys collected 443 points, finishing behind Stillwater (468) and White Bear Lake (455) but ahead of Mounds View (417).
Houseman won the boys race with a time of 17:22, while Langer was just seven seconds behind him in second. Sophomore Johnny Ring (18:27) placed seventh, but the next-highest finisher for Forest Lake was freshman Tyler Moberg (22:34) in 27th.
The girls finished with 442 points and trailed Stillwater (472) and Mounds View (451) while finishing in front of White Bear Lake (419).
Senior Annabelle Stang won the race with a time of 19:06, while Castilleja (19:59) was fourth. Two freshmen, Clara Zak (22:12) and Hushagen (22:12), finished 16th and 17th, respectively.
This week Forest Lake will compete in the SEC Championships, a two-day event that will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 26, with the 5K skate races starting at 3:40 p.m. at Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove. Two days later the team will compete at Theodore Wirth Golf Course in Minneapolis, with the classic races and the tandem sprint relays beginning at 5:30 p.m.
