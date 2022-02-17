The lessons learned by the Forest Lake Nordic ski team in the Suburban East Conference meet paid dividends in the Section 4 meet held at Thomas Wirth Park on Feb. 9 and 10.
The Rangers tweaked their lineup on the boy’s side, and the result was a section title, not to mention a win over the Stillwater team that had beaten them in the SEC meet. Meanwhile, the girls kept things just the same and cruised to a section title to match their SEC crown.
Forest Lake coach Ryan Wright credited the league meet with giving him the idea for the lineup change in the boy’s competition.
“At the SEC meet, I was pleased with how both of our relays did,” he said. “Our first relay won by a lot, and our second relay, while it didn’t score points, showed us some potential options for a different lineup at sections.”
The change focused on the Rangers’ two relay teams. Senior Ethan Hebert got a new relay partner, junior Ryan Houseman, while Hebert’s former relay partner, sophomore Jacob Kensy, switched to the pursuit portion of the competition.
And the switch paid off as Houseman and Hebert posted a time of 11:41.9 to win the relay, while Kensy scored points as Forest Lake’s second pursuit skier.
The Rangers finished with 388 points, 11 more than the second-place Ponies.
“With the relay, it doesn’t matter if you win by a tenth of a second or more than a minute, the points stay the same,” Wright said. “Jacob and Ethan won the SEC relay by so much, we were able to switch Jacob to pursuit to score huge points for us while Ryan and Ethan took care of business.”
Senior Noah Erickson finished second overall in the pursuit competition with a combined time of 26:38.3, while Kensy was fourth with a 27:44.2 clocking. Senior Sam Moberg (29:31.4) and junior Damien Langer (29:44.1) took eighth and ninth, with Langer as a “displacer” finishing in front of the third, or scoring, skier from every other team.
On the girls side, Forest Lake took the top spot in both the pursuit and relay to finish with 391 points, while Stillwater was second with 377.
Junior Jordan Parent won the girls pursuit race with a time 29:51.2, a time that was more than a minute faster than her nearest competitor. Junior Evelyn Hudrlik placed fourth with a time of 32:17.8, while senior Isabel Castilleja was sixth with a 32:31.5 clocking.
Freshman Norah Hushagen was fourth for the Rangers and ninth overall with a time of 34:12.1, while senior Annabelle Stang placed 12th with a 34:46.7 clocking.
“I thought all of our girls had an outstanding race in pursuit,” Wright said. “Isabel had a breakout race in the classic portion and was really strong for us, while Norah as the displacer finished in front of every No. 3 skier for the other teams.”
In the relay portion of the event, sophomore Chloe Erickson and senior Ella Niznik finished first with a time of 12:41.6 that was more than 35 seconds faster than their nearest competitor.
Both teams advanced to the state Nordic tournament at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. That event started on Wednesday, Feb. 16 when the individual skiers competed in the classic portion of their race; those results were not available at press time.
The next day the competition comes to a close with the pursuit portion of the individual competition as well as the relays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.