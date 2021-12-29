The Forest Lake Nordic ski teams opened the season with solid performances at the Suburban East Conference meet held at Les Bolstad Golf Course at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The boys team claimed top honors in the seven-team meet with 474 points, one more than second-place Stillwater. The girls finished second with 468 points, just 12 behind meet champ Stillwater.
“I was happy with the effort level, and how the team raced as a whole,” coach Ryan Wright said. “We had some tired kids coming off of a big weekend of racing, but we still showed up and raced well. We have a long season ahead of us, and we are right where I would hope we would be as a team at this point in the season.”
In the boys race, senior Ethan Hebert placed second overall with a time of 14:37, while fellow seniors Noah Erickson (15:03) and Sam Moberg (15:34) placed fourth and sixth, respectively.
Juniors Ryan Houseman (15:58) and Damien Langer (16:13) took ninth and 10th, followed by sophomore Jacob Kensy (16:40) in 14th place. Sophomore Johnny Rink (18:20) finished 25th, while eighth grader Jonas Hebert (18:47) took 30th.
Freshmen Tyler Moberg (20:17) and Ben Hudrlik (21:27) placed 51st and 60th, respectively.
On the girls side, junior Jordan Parent won the 5K skate race with a time of 15:56, but the next Forest Lake finisher was senior Ella Niznik with a 16:32 time good for fifth – behind the first three Stillwater competitors. Junior Evelyn Hudrlik was right behind Niznik with a 16:46 clocking.
Senior Isabel Castilleja was 10th with a time of 17:50, followed by senior Annabelle Stang (18:28) in 15th and junior Maria Stockinger (18:48) in 16th.
Eighth grader Madi Niznik (19:47) placed 29th, while fellow eighth grader Madeleine Bonnett (20:18) finished 33rd. Freshman Clara Zak (21:30) was 40th, followed by sophomore Tori Lucas (21:43) in 41st and freshman Norah Hushagen (21:53) in 45th.
“I hope we use this as a motivator and a wakeup call,” Wright said. “There’s work still to be done, and we can’t sleep on anybody. ...
“Our training plan will remain the same moving forward, priming us to reach peak fitness in early February.”
