Girls win while boys 2nd in conference meet
The Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic teams learned some lessons that they hope will help them to the top of the podium at the state tournament in a few weeks.
This year the state Nordic ski competition had added a two-skier sprint relay to the normal set of races that include 5K of classic skiing and 5K of skate skiing. The new format adds a relay competition to heighten the enjoyment of spectators, as well as more point-scorers to test a team’s depth and as its ability to create a lineup.
“There’s a little bit of strategy that goes into where you put certain skiers,” Forest Lake coach Ryan Wright said. “In order to have success, you have to stack your lineup – and obviously have success in both events.”
The boys found out the importance of that strategy when they finished second to Stillwater at the league meet, which was completed at Thomas Wirth Park in Minneapolis on Friday, Jan. 28. The Ponies stacked the pursuit races while Forest Lake stacked the relays.
And while the Rangers took both first and second in the relays, they fell short of a title by a 457-443 margin.
“We weren’t looking at squeezing out the most points in this particular race – we were looking at what would be to our greatest benefit in the long run,” Wright said. “But you’re always concerned when you finish second to somebody.
“It’s a good reminder that there are a lot of tough teams, and you can’t sleep on anybody. We need to just keep putting in the work.”
Senior Noah Erickson finished second in the pursuit event with a combined time of 26:20 that was just 12 seconds behind champ Jonny Saldin of Stillwater, while fellow senior Sam Moberg placed fourth. Forest Lake’s other scoring skiers were sophomore Johnny Rink, who placed 16th, and eighth-grader Jonas Hebert, who took 18th; Stillwater’s top four all placed in the top seven.
The Rangers’ top relay of sophomore Jacob Kensy and senior Ethan Hebert won with a time of 15:42.5, while the second relay of juniors Ryan Houseman and Damian Langer was second at 17:34.0.
On the girls side, Forest Lake edged Stillwater 463-455 to win the SEC overall title.
Junior Jordan Parent won the pursuit portion with a combined time of 29:27, almost two minutes faster than her nearest competitor. Junior Evelyn Hudrlik was fourth, while seniors Isabel Castilleja and Annabelle Stang placed seventh and eighth, respectively.
Forest Lake’s top relay of sophomore Chloe Erickson and senior Ella Niznik won with a time of 19:07.3, while the second relay of freshmen Norah Hushagen and Clara Zak placed fourth.
While the results were important, the effect they will have on Forest Lake’s lineup heading into the Section 4 meet at Battle Creek Park on Thursday, Feb. 10 may be even more important.
“The lineup is something that I go to bed thinking about every night,” Wright said.
