The Forest Lake gymnastics team more than covered the podium at the Gustavus Adolphus Invitational on Jan. 11 after claiming first place overall out of eight teams with a score of 142.2 points. The floor exercise was a lucrative event for the Rangers: Claire O’Gorman was the best competitor in the event, scoring a 9.6, and Delaney Nickles came in third with a 9.35. Both Rangers’ scores were career bests, as was the 9.0 scored by Mackenzie Nenn.
“All of the girls who competed on floor did an incredible job of engaging the audience and the event judge,” head coach Lindsey Pierron said. “One parent came up to me and said, ‘When you guys were on floor, the entire gym was watching.’ That’s a huge compliment, and makes me very proud, as a coach. I attribute part of that to the girls practicing how they present their routines, and the participation of their teammates who were there to cheer them on.”
Pierron gave much credit for the Rangers’ floor success to senior captain Saige Anderson, who arranged most of the routine choreography.
“The music is commanding, the routines fit the girls, and that makes a huge difference in how they do,” Pierron said.
Individual highlights were not limited to the floor. O’Gorman also won bronze medals in the vault (9.1) and uneven bars (9.0) en route to a gold in the all-around (36.3). Nickles tied for third in the all-around (34.8) with fellow Ranger Keely Sisco, who scored a second-place finish in the vault (9.15).
Sydney Nenn was a winner on the balance beam (9.3) and runner-up on bars (9.05). The Rangers will compete at home against White Bear Lake on Friday at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.