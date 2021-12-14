The Forest Lake gymnastics team lost at White Bear Lake 134.650-131.275 in the team’s Suburban East Conference opener on Friday, Dec. 3.

Sophomore Delaney Nickles won the balance beam for the Rangers with a score of 9.525, but she was the lone individual event winner for her team.

Nickles took second on the uneven parallel bars (9.050). Senior Jasmine Stamp placed third in the vault (8.900), while her sister Elyana Stamp, a freshman, was fourth (8.550) in that event. And another freshman, Hailey Henry, took third in the floor exercise with a 8.675 mark.

Jasmine Stamp was the top all-around performer for Forest Lake, placing third with a 31.525 score.

