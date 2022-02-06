The Forest Lake gymnastics team found itself stretched by two events last week.
The first was the challenge of hosting Stillwater, the top-ranked team in the state, in a dual meet on Wednesday, Jan. 26. While the Rangers lost by a score of 145.825 to 136.600, that did not worry Forest Lake coach Lindsey Pierron.
“They have had a really good season, and they’re a strong team,” Pierron said. “We went into the meet saying, ‘We have no control over what Stillwater does, we only can control what we do. So we want to go out and have our best routines.’
“And that’s what we did. I thought we had a good meet against Stillwater.”
Individually, senior Jasmine Stamp placed third in the all-around with a solid 35.050 score. Her best finish came on the balance beam, where she placed second with a 8.875 mark.
The Rangers then competed in the All-Around Gymnastics Invitational hosted by Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, Jan. 29. The hallmark of that meet is that competitors were expected to compete in the all-around instead of competing in some, but not all, of the events.
“Our girls rose to the occasion – and it was fun to watch them,” Pierron said. “We had girls who competed in all of the events because they wanted to take part in this meet. …
“It was good for the girls to see that they have a lot of potential to score in different events.”
Stamp predictably had the best finish for Forest Lake, placing seventh with a score of 34.2 in the four events. Junior Mackenzie Nenn placed tenth with a 33.2 mark, while senior Annika Gunderson placed 16th with a 32.55 score.
The event honored the top 20 of the 51 competitors in the meet.
“We had a couple of falls here and there, but overall we did pretty well,” Pierron said. “Hailey Henry had her high score on beam (8.7), and two girls had their high scores on vault: Jazzy Stamp had a 9.3, and Ellie Stamp had a 9.25.”
This week Forest Lake will host Roseville in a meet starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Forest Lake also will host the Class 2A Section 7 meet on Friday, Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.