The Forest Lake gymnastics team earned a 131.925 to 130.975 victory in a meet against Mounds View-Irondale on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Senior Jasmine Stamp won the vault with a 9.150 score for the Rangers, while freshmen Emma Larsen (8.950) and Ellyana Stamp (8.625) placed fourth and fifth, respectively. Jasmine Stamp was the only Forest Lake gymnast to compete in the all-around and took third with a 32.050 score.

Sophomore Amelia Bonnett posted the top score for the Rangers on the uneven bars (8.150) and the floor exercise (9.025); she finished second on the bars and third on the floor.

Junior Mackenzie Nenn (8.850) and freshman Hailey Henry (8.250) went 2-3 on the balance beam.

Forest Lake will return to action by hosting East Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 13, starting at 6 p.m.

