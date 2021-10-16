The Forest Lake girls tennis team opened Section 7 team play with a 4-3 victory over Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Oct. 5, then saw that portion of the season end with a 7-0 loss at Pequot Lakes two days later.
The Rangers used strong singles play to claim the victory over the Wildcats. Senior Hannah Melander won at second singles, as did senior Ashlyn Vetsch at third singles and junior Ellie Zowin at fourth singles.
Forest Lake clinched the win with the victory by freshman Allie Siebenaler and junior Sydney Wiener at third doubles.
But the team portion of the season came to a close with the loss at Pequot Lakes, which is one of the top-ranked teams in the state. The closest match came at second doubles, where Siebenaler and Wiener moved up and pushed their opponents to a third set before losing.
The Rangers now will compete in the individual portion of the section tournament, which took place at Chisago Lakes starting Tuesday, Oct. 12, and was not completed at press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.