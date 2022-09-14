Team takes charge of the court this season despite last season’s departures
Before the season started, Forest Lake coach Violet Shortly said she believed the team hadn’t lost a step from last year. Well, the Rangers are 14-6 to start the season, despite graduating some solid players in the summer.
According to Minnesota High School Tennis, the Rangers rank 45th in the state as of press time, and senior Malia McKinnon ranks 49 in the singles rankings.
While Shortly said that ranking can be skewed, it’s still “pretty exciting.”
“Malia is always a solid player for me. … I would take 100 Malias, to be honest with you,” Shortly said. “She’s that good of an athlete and a good leader.”
Forest Lake’s trio of eighth graders at the top of the lineup have also been key contributors so far this season, and Shortly is excited to continue seeing their progression.
“We have so many young, good players that this team is just going to continually get better, which is super exciting,” Shortly said.
After taking down Cretin-Derham Hall 5-2 Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Rangers shutout Irondale 7-0. Forest Lake went 2-1 Saturday, Sept. 10, in a varsity squad match, winning 5-2 against Cambridge-Isanti, shutting out Anoka 7-0, but losing 6-1 to Blaine.
“Blaine’s tough, but I feel like we could have done a little bit better with that one,” Shortly said. “We just came off the bus a little lethargic and didn’t really get our peak in the match with Blaine.
While Shortly is still making adjustments with her doubles combinations, senior Sydney Wiener and sophomore Allie Siebenaler have stuck together in the No. 1 doubles position.
“Allie and Sydney have been playing lights out, so they’ve just stepped up their game,” Shortly said.
Eighth grader Lucy Saar saw success at the varsity squad match last weekend.
“Lucy was an all-star this weekend,” Shortly said. “She won all her matches and just did a really overall great job.”
The Rangers’ focus now turns to the conference games coming up that will have major implications.
“We’ve got some big conference games coming up with Roseville, Mounds View and White Bear Lake – those are all going to be tough,” Shortly said.
The Rangers lost 4-3 to White Bear Lake Tuesday, Sept. 13 after press time and are scheduled to face East Ridge Thursday, Sept. 15.
