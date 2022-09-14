Malia McKinnon FL tennis.jpeg

Senior Malia McKinnon, the Rangers' No. 1 singles player, defeated Heidi Steiniger in a match Thursday, Sept. 8 against Irondale.

 Aaron Heckmann

Team takes charge of the court this season despite last season’s departures

Before the season started, Forest Lake coach Violet Shortly said she believed the team hadn’t lost a step from last year. Well, the Rangers are 14-6 to start the season, despite graduating some solid players in the summer.

