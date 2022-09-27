The team enters last week of regular season with high expectations
The Forest Lake Rangers girls tennis team broke even last week with a 6-1 loss against Mounds View on Tuesday, Sept. 20, before taking down Woodbury 4-3 on Thursday, Sept. 22, in a tightly contested match.
If there is a silver lining in the loss to Mounds View, it was that eighth-grader Lucy Saar won the Rangers’ only match on the day.
“Lucy had a big win there,” Shortly said. “That was really good, she just poured her heart out after losing the first set. She’s a very determined player; she is going to be a top player in the state without a doubt.”
As for the Woodbury game, the bottom of the lineup came up big with much-needed wins after the Rangers didn’t get wins in the top two singles play. Eighth graders Maeta Williams and Volly Johnson won in singles play and the top two doubles combinations also won.
“We needed a bottom [singles] to win and our doubles to start winning some more games, and that’s what they’re doing,” Shortly said.
The Rangers currently sit 16-8 with one week left in the regular season before section play begins. They’ve performed well this season, even to the point where it’s surprised Forest Lake coach Violet Shortly.
“They’re overachieving. … We’re winning games that I didn’t think we would win, and we’re winning the ones that we should, which sometimes doesn’t always happen,” Shortly said.
Shortly said that their record could even be better because some of the losses this year “could have been wins either way, anyway.”
The Rangers’ lineup has become deep, and Williams has become a major factor in their success too, according to Shortly.
“My little No. 4 singles Maeta Williams has become a pretty big point for us in two big matches,” Shortly said. “So she’s a fighter, so it’s really exciting to see that.”
Shorty said that the team’s willingness to try new things and get out of their comfort zone is “a really good attribute to have” and something that has stood out about the team, especially since the team is younger.
“They’re still learning and still like sponges and want to get better,” Shortly said.
Shortly said their goal is to improve on taking specific shots, such as volleys or overheads, moving forward. The Rangers have a week left in the season, where they’ll have a tough match against Roseville on Tuesday, Sept. 27, after press time.
“We have a really good one against Roseville, which is going to be tough, … so that’ll put some good pressure on the lower half to see how they perform and maybe outperform Roseville, which would be a nice, nice win,” Shortly said.
After Roseville, Forest Lake is scheduled to play against Park High School on Thursday, Sept. 29.
