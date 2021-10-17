The Forest Lake girls swim team lost to Cretin-Derham Hall 107-79 in a home meet on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The Rangers had five individual winners in the meet. Sophomore Bella Pope won the 100 fly with a time of 1:02.17, while freshman Grace True took first in the 100 free with a 58.97 clocking.
Sophomore Grace Chatwin was a winner in the 100 back with a time of 1:04.13, while fellow sophomores Delaney Nickles and Emmaline Gunderson swept the top two spots in the diving competition, with Nickles winning with a 245.75 score.
Forest Lake’s 200 medley relay team of Chatwin, True, Pope and junior Haley Bent won that event with a time of 1:58.84.
The Rangers will host Irondale on Thursday, Oct. 14 in a meet starting at 6 p.m. at the Forest Lake Education Center pool. Then the team will compete in the Section 7 True Team meet held at Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 9 a.m.
