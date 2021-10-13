The Forest Lake girls swim team dropped a 100-84 decision at Woodbury on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Sophomore Grace Chatwin was a double winner for the Rangers at the meet, taking first place in both the 50 free (26.94) and the 100 back (1:05.35).

Freshman Grace True won the 200 IM with a time of 2:28.21, while sophomore Bella Pope finished first in the 100 fly with a 1:03.57 clocking.

Forest Lake’s 400 free relay of juniors Haley Bent and Ally LaBelle, freshman Avery Fallon and True also won that event with a time of 4:07.98.

The Rangers return to action with a home meet against Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Oct. 7, starting at 6 p.m. at the Forest Lake Education Center pool.

Load comments