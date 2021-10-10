The Forest Lake girls soccer team also suffered three loses last week, including a one-goal setback at week’s end.
The Rangers began the week with a 4-1 setback at Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Senior captain Jill DuPaul scored the lone goal for Forest Lake; junior Brianna Thompson made six saves in 29 minutes while sophomore Elizabeth Grams had five saves in 51 minutes, with each allowing two goals.
Two nights later Forest Lake lost at Roseville by a 3-0 margin despite 11 saves from Grams.
The Rangers closed the week with a wild 4-3 loss at St. Anthony Village on Saturday, Oct. 2. DuPaul, fellow senior captain Madi Carroll, and junior Natalie Daniels scored the goals for the Rangers; Thompson allowed one goal and had seven saves in 40 minutes, while Grams stopped six shots and allowed three goals in her 40 minutes.
Forest Lake began this week with a home contest against Woodbury on Tuesday, Oct. 5, that was not completed at press time. The Rangers then hit the road to face White Bear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 7, before closing the regular season at Tartan at Saturday, Oct. 9.
