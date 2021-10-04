Strange week includes 2 blowouts, 1 tight match
The Forest Lake girls soccer team certainly played an unusual set of games last week.
The Rangers began the week with a rout, then were taken to the woodshed in their second game. Then the week ended with the strangest game of all: a contest where they competed hard but were not rewarded in a disappointing loss.
Forest Lake began the week with a 5-0 home victory over Irondale on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Junior Natalie Daniels scored four of the team’s goals and assisted on the fifth, which was scored by sophomore Chloe Erickson. Senior captain Maddie Carroll assisted on two of Daniels’ goals, while fellow senior captain Jill DuPaul and sophomore Kylie Bloomstrom also had assists.
Two nights later the Rangers suffered a 6-0 loss at Stillwater, the sixth-ranked team in the state in Class 3A. Junior Brianna Thompson started in goal and made 10 saves while allowing four goals in the first half; sophomore Elizabeth Grams stopped 11 of the 13 shots she faced in the second half.
Then came Saturday’s contest against Anoka, which entered the contest winless in nine games. Forest Lake could not find the back of the net despite several good opportunities, then saw a couple of unfortunate bounces turn into two penalty kicks that the Tornadoes turned into goals on the way to a 3-0 victory.
“That Anoka team doesn’t have a lot of results, but they’ve hung in against some good teams – that’s not an 0-9 team,” Forest Lake coach Trent Holmes said.
But Forest Lake did not look like a 2-6-1 team in the first half, either, creating several strong scoring opportunities. The best came with 10 minutes left in the first half, when a cement mixer in front of the Anoka goal resulted in a threatening shot that the Tornadoes’ goalkeeper managed to stop.
“I’ve been around soccer enough to know that, if we score that goal – especially with the record Anoka has this year – they drop their heads and the game might be over,” Holmes said. “I think it’s a different game with that goal, but all we can do is wish and dream.”
Instead the Rangers found themselves on the wrong foot because of two fouls inside the box that led to penalty kicks – and Anoka goals – in the first six minutes of the second half. The Tornadoes added a goal midway through the period, and Forest Lake was unable to mount a comeback.
Despite the loss, Holmes continued to see positives in the play of his young team, which has only two seniors – along with four sophomores, a freshman and an eighth grader – on the 14-player varsity roster.
“We’ve been focusing on, once we get the ball into the middle third [of the pitch], on getting the ball into the attacking third,” he said. “I thought we were much more successful in doing that.”
The Rangers began this week with a home contest against Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 28, that was not completed at press time. Forest Lake will then play at Roseville on Thursday, Sept. 30, before traveling to St. Anthony Village for a non-conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 2.
“We’ll just keep battling,” Holmes said. “We feel we have two teams this week that we can compete with, and hopefully we’ll continue to work hard and continue to get better.”
