Last year the Forest Lake girls Nordic ski team played the role of the hunter, trying to chase down a state title that had just eluded them in 2020. And the Rangers were successful, knocking off a Highland Park team that had beaten them the year before.
That means this season the Rangers could be viewed as the hunted. But coach Ryan Wright said that prospect does not bother him at all.
“Last year we felt, looking back at the 2020 state championship, that we left too much out on the course – and that we could have been state champs that year,” he said. “That left a sour taste in our mouths entering last season. So to get the monkey off our backs was exciting.
“Yes, the target is on our backs, but we know the goal – and what we are capable of. This year, it is a matter of going out there and getting the job done.”
And Forest Lake has enough talented skiers to accomplish that mission as it returns its entire lineup from last season, save for graduated senior Amelea Hauer, who finished 11th in the state meet.
The Rangers’ top skier is junior Jordan Parent, who placed fifth a year ago.
“She’s been a natural leader for a couple of years,” Wright said of Parent. “She leads by example with her work ethic and focus and drive, but she has matured into a more outspoken leader as well.”
Other returnees include senior Ella Niznik, who finished 16th, along with seniors Annabelle Stang (24th) and Isabel Castilleja (102nd). Junior Evelyn Hudrlik (32nd) also will be a leader, as will sophomore Chloe Erickson (44th).
“We have good leaders with all of our upperclassmen,” Wright said. “And Chloe has been on the varsity since the seventh grade, so she has the poise of an upperclassmen.”
And the Rangers have depth that will provide options – and competition – for berths in this team’s starting lineup.
“Last year we had girls who could have raced in a varsity spot for just about any other team in the state,” Wright said. “That speaks to the level they were performing at, even though they were alternates.”
So the push for a second consecutive state title has turned the Rangers back into hunters.
“If these girls go out and show what they’re capable of, we’re comfortable with reaching the goals we’ve set for this season,” Wright said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.