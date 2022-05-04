Unable to maintain its three-goal halftime lead, Forest Lake found the net in overtime to escape with an 8-7 Suburban East Conference girls lacrosse victory over White Bear Lake on Wednesday, April 28, at Forest Lake High School.
The Rangers (3-0 SEC, 3-0) followed with a more comfortable 24-1 victory over Irondale on Friday, April 29, to join Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0, 4-1) and Stillwater (3-0, 3-1) as the only SEC teams unbeaten in conference play.
Senior Erin Brown scored four goals to set the scoring pace for Forest Lake in the victory over the Bears (3-1, 3-3). Samantha Hayek, Emma Halweg, Megan Brown and Brooke Glumack added a goal each.
Hannah Melander finished with eight saves for the Rangers, who built a 6-3 halftime lead. White Bear Lake charged back with four second-half goals to pull even at 7-all.
Beverly Peterson supplied two goals to lead a balanced attack for the Bears.
There were fewer anxious moments in Forest Lake’s lopsided victory over Irondale. Fifteen players scored at least one goal for the Rangers, led by Mikayla Kulenkamp and Maren Wallinga with three apiece. Julia Hayek, Samantha Hayek, Rylen Kissell, Brooke Glumack and Erin Brown added two goals each.
Samantha Hayek and Emma Halweg each totaled three assists.
