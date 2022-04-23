The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team had a bad practice last week.
“Our captains forgot to bring the balls to practice, so we just ran – and the practice just fell apart,” coach Jenna Brown explained. “I had to pull everyone together and tell them that this was how they looked when they were losing – and we can’t have this.
“They realized that one mistake had made them crabby and unhappy. They know now that they can’t fall apart when one thing goes wrong. It was a good learning moment.”
Brown hopes this is a lesson that can carry the Rangers to success similar to the 2019 season, when the program defied the expectations to earn a state tournament berth. Last year the team finished with an 11-4 record and 7-2 mark in the Suburban East Conference but lost in the Section 7 semifinals to Champlin Park.
Forest Lake lost just four players to graduation from that team, so a large portion of the roster returns – including six seniors, five of whom have signed to play lacrosse in college, as well as seven juniors and a large number of underclassmen with varsity experience.
Among the top senior returnees are goaltender Hannah Melander, who has signed to play at Northern Michigan; twin sisters Erin and Megan Brown, who will play at Upper Iowa; Brooke Glumack, who has signed to play at Wisconsin-River Falls; and Sierra Walescheck, who will play at Davis & Elkins in West Virginia.
Brown said the veterans on the roster have limited the number of bad practices early in the season. And the team has reacted favorably to returning to the renovated high school field.
“The whole team – but the seniors especially – just seem happier with a new turf field,” she said. “The leadership our upperclassmen have shown is impressive. As a result, our practices have been very fast-paced and continuous. The build-up for every drill has just been awesome.”
That is why Brown is full of anticipation for the possibilities the coming season offers.
“It’s largely the same team as last year, but it feels as if it’s a team with a whole new level of competitiveness,” Brown said. “I love this team, and I’m excited about this season.”
