Forest Lake scheduled to play four games, three on road, in next nine days
The Forest Lake girls basketball team was handed two major challenges last week.
The first was a home contest against Stillwater, which is ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 4A, on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Then three nights later the Rangers hit the road for a contest at East Ridge, which is tied for first place in the Suburban East Conference.
So the fact that Forest Lake fell to Stillwater 85-53, then dropped a 65-28 decision to the Raptors is only part of the story from last week.
“It’s a physical game, and we’re working on being more physical, more scrappy,” coach Dave Ostercamp said. “We saw signs of that in the game [against Stillwater]. We’re playing against future Division-I college players, and we were getting some deflected passes, some traveling calls, some steals.
“We have to do that to be successful. Now we just need to do that more consistently.”
The Rangers stayed close to the Ponies until the final three minutes of the first half, when Stillwater was able to expand a 26-23 lead into a 39-25 halftime advantage.
“There were two things we struggled with: our defense on out-of-bounds plays and our transition defense,” Ostercamp said. “Stillwater is a good team that pushes the ball quickly, and there was a time early in the game when we got back quickly and forced turnovers.
“But in the last three minutes of the half, the game started moving fast, and we started moving slow. And suddenly our deficit was 14.”
Senior Greta Krieger led the way with 22 points while Cassidy Pitzl finished with 19 as Forest Lake tried to keep pace with the Ponies before eventually fading.
“We had some moments in the second half, but we just can’t afford any lapses,” Ostercamp said. “We struggled to communicate, struggled to get back. You can’t give a good team like Stillwater transition layups or 3’s in rhythm, and we gave them plenty of both.
“It’s a learning process, and we’re starting to see glimpses of development. But it’s a young team that is still learning.”
At East Ridge, the Rangers were without Krieger, and the results were telling as the team fell behind 29-13 at the half and was unable to make up any ground in the second half. Pitzl again led the team with 12 points while sophomore Amelia Espelien added 8.
Forest Lake will face the challenge of playing four games in the next nine days, starting with a contest at Irondale on Monday, Jan. 10, then playing at Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in two games that were not completed at press time. The Rangers return home to host Roseville on Friday, Jan. 14, then travel to Woodbury for a contest on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
