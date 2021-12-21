The Forest Lake girls basketball team opened Suburban East Conference play with a 50-43 home victory over Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Senior Greta Krieger led the Rangers with 23 points in that victory, while sophomore Cassidy Pitzl added 13.

The Rangers played at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in a contest that was not completed at press time. Forest Lake will host Mounds View in an SEC game that will tip off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, then travel to Blaine for a non-conference contest on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Load comments