The Forest Lake girls hockey team posted a 2-1 record to claim third place at the Mid-Winter Border Battle played at Fogerty Arena Dec. 28-30.
The Rangers opened the tournament with a lopsided 6-1 win over White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Forest Lake scored three times in the opening period – sophomore Sami Pool and junior Malia McKinnon scored on the power-play, while junior Ellie Hanowski scored at even strength – and cruised to the win.
Senior Sammie Hayek scored the lone goal of the second period, and after White Bear Lake scored early in the third, junior Delaney Kuny and Pool each scored goals less than two minutes apart to close out the victory.
Junior Adria Haley stopped all but one of the 13 shots she faced to earn the win.
The following afternoon Forest Lake dropped a 6-1 decision to Lakeville South, the No. 8-ranked team in the state in Class 2A and the eventual tournament champion.
The Cougars, who outscored their three opponents 20-3 in the tournament, scored twice in the opening period and three more times in the second while the Rangers managed only a goal by senior Hannah Melander midway through the second period.
Lakeville South also scored a goal in the third period off senior Donelle Decker, who finished with 20 saves.
Forest Lake rebounded from that loss to beat Anoka 3-2 in overtime and earn third-place honors. Pool scored late in the opening period to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead, but the Tornadoes scored early in the second to retie the contest.
Hayek gave the Rangers the lead with a power-play goal in the late stages of the third period, but Anoka forced overtime with a goal just 83 seconds later.
But in the extra session junior Maddy Monette scored off a feed from fellow junior Hailey Stanius to give Forest Lake the victory. Decker earned the win in net thanks to her 21 saves.
Forest Lake took a 7-8 overall record and a 3-3 Suburban East Conference mark into a contest at Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that was not completed at press time.
The Rangers will host Stillwater on Thursday, Jan. 6, starting at 7 p.m., then play at Mounds View on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
