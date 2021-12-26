The Forest Lake girls hockey suffered a pair of road losses last week.
The Rangers began the week with a 7-1 loss at Elk River/Zimmerman on Thursday, Dec. 16. Senior Ellie Hanowski scored the lone goal for Forest Lake, which saw Elk River/Zimmerman score five times in the third period to break open a tight contest.
Junior Adria Haley finished with 32 saves in the defeat.
The next evening Forest Lake watched Woodbury score four goals in the final period, including two empty-net goals in the final 90 seconds, to claim a 4-1 Suburban East Conference victory.
Freshman Noelle Boerboom notched the only goal for the Rangers, while senior Donelle Decker stopped 26 of the 28 shots she faced.
Forest Lake will return to action when it hosts Duluth at the Forest Lake Ice Arena on Thursday, Dec. 23, in a contest starting at 7 p.m.
After Christmas, the Rangers will return to the ice to face White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 28, then Lakeville South the following day. Both of those contests will be played at Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine starting at 9:30 a.m. both days.
