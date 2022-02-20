The Forest Lake girls hockey team saw its season come to a close with a 7-2 loss to Blaine in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Section 7 tournament.
But from the Rangers’ perspective, there is one important word missing from that description: “misleading.”
“After the first two periods, we led them in shots 22-13, and I felt we had outplayed them,” Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson said. “The difference in the game? Several of their shots found the back of the net.”
The contest, which was played at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, was tied at 1-1 after the first period thanks to a goal by junior Hailey Stanius.
But in the second period the Bengals erupted, scoring twice before junior Ellie Hanowski notched a goal at the 4:19 mark. Blaine got that goal back four minutes later, then added another with roughly 90 seconds left to lead 5-2 despite being outshot by the Rangers.
“Through the first two periods, it basically was two evenly matched teams,” Richardson said. “But we didn’t score, and they did.”
Blaine added two more goals in the third period as Forest Lake wore out while working off three penalties, including one for five minutes. Senior Donelle Decker finished with 14 saves in her final high school game.
“After the game, we talked about this game, and the players and coaches agreed that we had played well,” Richardson said. “While it stinks to lose, especially in a section game that ends the season, you want to play as well as you can in your last game, and we all thought it was a well-played game on our end.”
The loss closed the book on a season that saw the Rangers post a 13-13 overall record, including a 7-7 mark in Suburban East Conference play that was good for 14 points and a tie for fifth in the league with Mounds View.
“In the second half of the season we finished 9-5, and I thought that was pretty good,” Richardson said. “Late in the season I thought we played together better. We trusted each other, and that allowed us to make play and play better together.”
