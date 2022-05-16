The Rangers girls golf team delivered a strong showing, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Maple Grove in the 14-team Forest Lake Invitational on Wednesday, May 4, at Tanners Brook.
Maple Grove ran away with the title after posting an impressive total of 322. Just 12 shots separated the next seven teams, led by runner-up Forest Lake with a score of 357. Roseville was next in third place with a total of 359, followed by Mahtomedi (367), Stillwater (367), White Bear Lake (369), Park (369) and Hill-Murray (369).
Maple Grove placed five players among the top 12 in the individual standings, led by runner-up Amelia Morton with a 76. Roseville’s Olivia Salonek claimed medalist honors with a 75.
Bella Leonhard paced the Rangers with a 78, which tied her for fourth place. The team’s next three finishers were separated by just three shots. Eighth grader Taylor Thompson carded a 91 while Hailey Stanius and Greta Krieger each finished with a 94 to complete the scoring.
One of just two seniors in the lineup for the Rangers, Donelle Decker wasn’t far behind with a 97.
This won’t be the last time Forest Lake runs into Maple Grove this season. The Rangers have been moved from Section 7AAA to Section 5AAA following realignment by the Minnesota State High School League. Maple Grove is the reigning state runner-up after capturing the Section 5AAA championship a year ago.
The Rangers lost a tie-breaker with Stillwater to place fourth in a Suburban East Conference meet on Monday, May 9, at Stillwater Country Club. The top four teams were separated by just four shots, with East Ridge leading the way with a winning total of 170. Roseville finished three shots back with a 173 while the Ponies and Rangers each followed at 174.
All six Forest Lake players shot in the 40s, with Krieger (42), Stanius (45) and Malia McKinnon (47) completing the scoring. Taylor Thompson and Donelle Decker each followed with a 49, just one shot behind Stillwater’s fifth scorer.
