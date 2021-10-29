The Forest Lake girls cross-country team turned a number of solid individual performances into a strong team finish in the Suburban East Conference Championships run at Tanners Brook Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The Rangers had two runners place in the top six and all five finish within the top 30 to post a total of 78 points, two fewer than third-place Stillwater and seven better than Woodbury in fourth. Mounds View won the meet with 51 points.
“All around, I was pretty happy with our effort,” Forest Lake girls coach John Fick said. “I thought Norah was super-tough – actually all of them were super-tough.”
Junior Ellie Hanowski, who placed sixth in the meet, said she was proud of the way her teammates have developed a sense of camaraderie over the course of this season.
“We lost some good runners [from last year] like Amelia [Hauer], so we had some new girls,” she said. “I think we’ve meshed pretty well, and I’m proud of how we all have improved.”
Freshman Norah Hushagen led the Rangers, placing second with a time of 18:23.51, while Hanowski ran strong within the second group, finishing with a 19:25.17 clocking.
“The East Ridge girl went out super-hard, but Norah was smart and ran her race,” Fick said. “She didn’t try to kill herself and keep up with the girl; she was super-smart. And Ellie ran really well. She hung in with the top group.”
The East Ridge girl with the fast start was Halle Mestery, who won the meet with a time of 18:06.04. Hushagen said she resisted the urge to run with Mestery early and was able to pass the other girls who made the rash decision to follow the leader.
“I knew everyone would go fast right away, so I had to be smart,” she said. “It was pretty easy to let them go early. Then over the course of the race the other girls came back to me a little bit, and we had some fun battles. I would pass them, and then they would pass me. That competition was fun.”
Hanowski said her pre-race plan was a simple one.
“I just focused on having a good mindset,” she said. “Running is 99% mental, and there’s a point in every race where you have to have your mind in a good place.”
Senior Isabel Castilleja was the Rangers’ third runner, placing 21st with a time of 20:19.27, and she was closely followed by senior Ella Niznik (20:27.87) in 22nd and junior Jordan Parent (20:48.37) in 27th. Because of their places in the meet, Hushagen and Hanowski both earned a berth on the all-conference team, while Castilleja, Niznik and Parent received honorable mention.
“Isabel has had some injury issues the past few years, so it was good to see her run a good race,” Fick said. “And Ella and Jordy ran well also.”
Forest Lake’s displacers in the meet were seventh grader Elsa Swenson (21:58.1) in 52nd place and eighth grader Madeleine Bonnett (21:58.57) in 53rd. Also running in the meet for the Rangers were junior Evelyn Hudrlik (21:58.72) in 54th place and senior Hunter Haines (22:13.98) in 57th.
The next race for the Forest Lake girls was the Class 3A Section 7 meet, which was run on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Anoka and was not completed at press time.
“We know this race is going to be super-tough,” Fick said after the SEC meet. “We know it’s a super-fast course at Anoka, so we hope to perform well.”
