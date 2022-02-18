Ranger girls basketball loses at Stillwaterhe Forest Lake girls basketball team dropped a 64-53 decision at Stillwater on Friday, Feb. 11.

The Rangers got 14 points from senior Greta Krieger and 11 from sophomore Amelia Espelien in a contest that was much closer than the first meeting, an 85-53 Stillwater win on Jan. 4.

This week Forest Lake opened with a home contest against East Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 15 that was not completed at press time.

The Rangers will host Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, Feb. 18 in a 7 p.m. start.

Load comments