For the Forest Lake girls basketball team, there’s a new coach taking over a new team.
Long-time boys assistant coach Dave Ostercamp takes over a girls squad that graduated nine seniors from a group that posted a 17-4 overall record and won its third section title in four seasons. What’s more, the Rangers placed second in the Suburban East Conference with a 15-3 mark.
So Ostercamp knows the program’s expectations as he takes over the reins from Jennifer Wagner.
“I think things have come together very nicely,” Ostercamp said. “This is my 18th year of coaching at the high school level, and this is the first time I’ve had a team with only one player returning with significant varsity experience.
“The good thing is that Coach Wagner did a phenomenal job building this program, and I look forward to the challenge of keeping the winning tradition going.”
Another good thing is that the lone returnee is senior Greta Krieger, last year’s second-leading scorer who averaged 15.4 points per game.
“The good thing about having only one returning player is that Greta is not a role player,” Ostercamp said. “She’s an all-conference player who can do it all: She can score inside and outside, she can defend the other team’s best player, and she can provide help-side defense and disrupt passing lanes.
“Part of our job as coaches will be to take some of that load off of her shoulders.”
Ostercamp feels his roster has a number of players who will be able to step up and help Krieger. Among the candidates to assume a larger role this winter are seniors Grace Frechette, JoJo Thompson and Ashley Wert, while sophomore Cassidy Pitzl leads a talented group of underclassmen.
“We have a large junior class with nine players who will get a chance to impact the squad,” Ostercamp said. “I expect our starting lineup to shift all year. We play four games in a week to start the season, so we’re just trying to figure out who our top eight are.”
The new coach said not having a set lineup can be a plus.
“The girls know that, even if they’re playing JV to start, the lineup will shift all season,” Ostercamp said. “There’s a lot of talent in our program, and I won’t be surprised if some sophomores and freshmen push for time on the varsity before the season is over.”
As for playing style, Ostercamp said the program will continue to focus on defense.
“Coach Wagner’s teams always played hard-nosed man-to-man defense, and I love that,” he said. “We’ll work to keep the ball out of the paint and try to force teams to beat us by making contested jump shots. And we hope to create offense out of our defense.
“I like to use a motion offense, so we want to have five players moving and setting screens. We hope to force the defense to make a lot of decisions and have to communicate, because that can lead to breakdowns.”
For now, Ostercamp is preaching patience as a new coach and new team work on bonding.
“I expect early in the season it will be a work in progress,” he said. “I’m new, the coaches are new, the terminology is new, and most of the players are new. We’ll lean on our defense early to give us a chance to win, and we’ll expect to get better as the year goes on.”
