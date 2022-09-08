Forest Lake didn’t fold after early deficit
The Forest Lake football team is optimistic about this season, but they remain in the learning phase under their new coach this year.
After having a strong camp, the team was rewarded on the final day of practice by watching the movie “Top Gun” in the school’s theater instead of practicing.
It turns out that the Rangers could be a completely different team this season. Just a year ago, Forest Lake lost their season opener 42-6 against St. Michael-Albertville. The Rangers made sure it didn’t happen again this time around, winning 35-20 against STMA Thursday, Sept. 1, at Forest Lake Area High School.
“It’s the best thing ever; it was a good time,” Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow said.
It’s exactly the confidence-boosting win the Rangers needed to begin the season. Better yet, Forest Lake was one of only two teams in the Metro-Maroon North division to win their season opener.
“Everything clicked for them and they just worked hard and played really well, and when things come together, you can just see how they start to snowball,” Beeskow said.
The Rangers went down 8-0 early in the game, but it didn’t stop them from charging back.
“A lot of times teams would just kind of fold right there and be like ‘Here we go again,’ type of thing, and these guys just stuck with it,” Beeskow said, who also praised the team for keeping their heads up.
“[St. Michael-Albertville] knew we could play with them and they knew that we could score and they knew we could eventually stop them on [defense],” he said.
Forest Lake scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, taking a 21-14 lead at halftime. The Rangers scored twice again in the third quarter and held the 35-20 lead in the fourth quarter.
Senior quarterback Keegan Zielder had a solid game, completing seven passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns on nine attempts. Zielder also scored, himself, right before the half after his throw to senior Jake Deeb brought the Rangers down to the 1-yard line.
Junior Layton Patzer ran 131 yards on nine attempts, leading the Rangers’ offensive rush. Senior Weston Hoyt scored three times for the Rangers, finishing the game with 86 receiving yards on three attempts for two touchdowns. The other touchdown was a return on the opening kickoff of the second half, making it a two-possession game for the Rangers. Senior Jake Johnson also scored a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game at 14.
Beeskow said their offensive weapons “were awesome” but the Rangers’ offensive line quietly put on a display in the opener.
“It was fun to see those skill guys. They’re guys who obviously make a lot of plays for us, but for me, it was even more fun to watch that O-line,” Beeskow said. “Our offensive line just did such a good job, blocking their gap and moving guys off the ball and staying on blocks. They don’t get the love in the box score, but they’re the guys that we definitely did talk about because they did such a good job.”
Beeskow said they were good on both sides of the ball and that special teams came in “clutch.” The team also gave Beeskow a strong first impression in game action, especially their ability to move the football offensively.
“I was impressed by our guys, their resiliency and their ability to continue to work,” Beeskow said. “And we’ve got plenty of stuff to work on, there’s no doubt about that. It’s never as good as it seems, it’s never as bad as it seems, but they played about as well as I could have pictured them playing and just continuing to play hard.”
The Rangers are scheduled to play tonight at Anoka.
