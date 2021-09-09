Home opener vs. Anoka set for Friday, Sept. 10
The Forest Lake football team knew it was in for a tough contest when it drew St. Michael-Albertville for its season opener.
And the Knights proved to be as strong as advertised, rumbling for 396 yards of total offense and scoring the first 35 points in what proved to be a 42-6 home victory over the Rangers on Thursday, Sept. 2.
“St. Michael-Albertville is a good team; it wouldn’t surprise me if they reached at least the semis of the state tournament,” Forest Lake coach Sam Ferraro said. “They are a disciplined, well-coached team.”
But the coach said his team must accept some of the responsibility for the lopsided loss at well. While the defense was surrendering 6.6 yards per play, the offense managed just 112 yards of total offense, including just 47 yards rushing, and turned the ball over twice.
“It was not our best game,” Ferraro admitted. “We played hard, but we’ve got a lot of things to fix. They are certainly a good team, but we made them look even better.
“Our coaches made mistakes, our players made mistakes. If we had made fewer mistakes, we would have had a better chance for success in the game.”
The issues for Forest Lake popped up early as St. Michael-Albertville scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and two more in the second to roll to a 35-0 lead at halftime.
The Rangers scored their only points in the third quarter when junior Keagan Zeidler scored on a 3-yard run with 5:51 to play in the period. But Forest Lake did not score again, while the Knights added a score midway through the final period to seal the win.
“We did some good things across the board; every aspect of the team had some positives,” Ferraro said. “But it seemed that if we did one thing well, we struggled in another. For example, the defensive line may have been great on one play, but the linebackers may have made a mistake that cost us.
“That kind of thing happens. It just can’t happen as much as it did Thursday night.”
Zeidler led the offense with 33 rushing yards on five carries, while senior Cole Brisbois added 30 yards on 12 attempts. Zeidler, who split time at quarterback with senior Ryan Olson, completed 7-of-12 passes for 54 yards with an interception; Olson connected on 3-of-8 passes for 11 yards. Senior Leo Kressin led the receivers with three catches for 21 yards.
Defensively senior Charlie Peterson led the way with 11 tackles, including 10 solo stops, while junior Andrew Klesk had five solo tackles while sophomore Nolan Dumonceneaux added 4.5 tackles.
Forest Lake now will prepare for its home opener against Anoka on Friday, Sept. 10.
“I’m looking for us to claim a win against Anoka, because I’m looking for us to play better in week two than we did in week one,” Ferraro said. “Anoka’s offense is similar to ours, so we have some experience playing against it.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for the first home football game at the newly refurbished stadium.
“It’s exciting to get to play on the new field, and I think it should be a motivator for us,” Ferraro said. “Last year we were undefeated on our home field, and we want to keep that going this season.”
