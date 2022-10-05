Team scored 72 points in the win, gears up for Stillwater
The Forest Lake Rangers football team came ready to play right out of the gate in their 72-7 blowout win against Hopkins on Friday, Sept. 30, ensuring they wouldn’t be forced to turn to late comeback heroics again.
The Rangers’ impressive undefeated run continues, sitting 5-0 and tied for first place with also undefeated Stillwater in the Metro-Maroon North Conference.
“We had a really good time last night with our kids,” Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow said. “Getting to get everybody in was really fun.”
The last time the Ranger football team went 5-0 was in 1986.
Just a week prior, the Rangers had to make a fourth-quarter comeback against Mounds View. It was their second come-from-behind win this season, with the other one against Anoka in week two. But the team’s performance early against the Royals propelled the Rangers’ momentum, speeding to a 37-point first quarter and 52-7 lead through the first half.
“They had a little look in their eye like they wanted to go score a bunch of points last night,” Beeskow said.
Senior quarterback Keagan Zeidler, along with senior Westin Hoyt and junior Leyton Patzer, were once again at the center of the Rangers offense.
Zeidler threw three touchdowns in the win and found a pocket in the middle of the field in the second quarter where he ran for 41 yards, breaking multiple tackles en route to the end zone.
“He is something else — smart kid in running the ball and throwing the ball, … so it’s fun to watch him get a little loose a little bit and show that he’s a fast kid,” Beeskow said.
Hoyt and Patzer combined for five of the team’s first-half touchdowns, bringing Hoyt’s touchdown season total to eight and Patzer’s to nine.
“They’re our leaders, so for those guys to come out and play really well, and you got to get the ball in their hands because they can just do some things with it that are really, really special, and it’s nice and fun to watch those guys play football,” Beeskow said.
The defense was good once again, as it’s been all year, even though they don’t always appear on the score sheet, according to Beeskow. The Rangers had two safeties, three sacks and an interception in the game.
“I think they’re really hitting their stride here towards the end of the year,” Beeskow said about the defense.
With three games remaining on the calendar, the Rangers’ high-flying offensive clinic was exactly the performance they needed.
“That’s what we talked about all week, is we just wanted to focus on ourselves and play our game and work at our technique and have everybody do their job,” Beeskow said. “So that’s what the kids did last night, and did it from the get-go, and I was glad that they came out on fire and finished it really well, too.”
Forest Lake’s biggest test of the season will come on Friday against conference rival Stillwater. The Ponies will make their first trip to Ranger Stadium on Friday to battle for first place in the conference and an undefeated record.
Beeskow said the team who “takes care of the football more” will come out on top.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.