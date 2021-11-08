The Forest Lake football team stood toe-to-toe with Farmington for three quarters in the two teams’ Class 6A first-round playoff game on Friday, Oct. 29.
But the Rangers were not able to overcome a second-quarter explosion that led to 36 points for the Tigers and a 63-20 victory.
“I thought our turnovers and penalties killed us,” coach Sam Ferraro said. “I thought we could play with them if we limited our mistakes, but we played with a short field a lot, just like we did against Lakeville North.”
The two teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter, with Forest Lake countering a Farmington score with a 73-yard touchdown pass by senior quarterback Ryan Olson to senior running back Cole Brisbois with 1:38 left in the period.
But things unraveled for the Rangers in the second period as the Tigers scored a touchdown, then forced a safety and converted that play into a short-field score. Then just before halftime Farmington scored, then benefited from a fumbled kickoff to score on the next play and lead 42-6 at the break.
“In the first half, I thought the defense played well until the last four minutes,” Ferraro said. “That sequence with a score, fumble and score really hurt.
“But the thing I’m most proud of is that our kids still never gave up. They kept playing hard until the end.”
Forest Lake got a 7-yard touchdown run by Olson sandwiched by Tiger scores in the third quarter, Olson threw a 1-yard TD pass to senior Leo Kressin in the fourth quarter to complete the Rangers scoring.
The Rangers finished with 289 yards of total offense as Olson completed 11-of-13 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns while junior Keagan Zeidler connected on 1-of-3 pass attempts for 3 yards. Brisbois had 80 yards on two catches and also led the team in rushing with 39 yards on 15 carries, while junior Jake Johnson grabbed four passes for 30 yards and Kressin caught three passes for 33 yards.
Defensively sophomores Nolan Dumonceaux and Mark Rendl led Forest Lake with seven tackles apiece, including five solo stops. Rendl had three tackles for loss while Dumonceaux finished with two tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Sophomore Reid Olson added six tackles, while four other Rangers – junior Westin Hoyt, senior Peyton Christenson, sophomore Leyton Patzer and senior Charlie Peterson – each had 3.5 tackles.
Forest Lake finished the season with a 2-7 overall record, but Ferraro said he saw progress in the development of the program.
“I think we did a lot of good things this season, but unfortunately we didn’t always finish games,” he said. “I wish we would have ended the games against Mounds View and Anoka stronger, because then things would be different [as we look at this season]. But we ended the season playing against two really good teams.
“I thank the seniors, because they provided great leadership and set high goals for the program moving forward.”
The next step for growth, according to Ferraro, is to make sure the returning players grow in size.
“We need our players to put on good weight, not just get bigger,” he said. “We need to get to the same size as the players on other 6A teams. We were undersized by as much as 40 pounds at each position each week, so I’m proud of the way we hung with teams.
“That is the positive: We had good technique. Now if we can keep the technique and gain positive weight and mass, we’ll be better able to compete with the bigger teams in 6A.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.