Fast start fizzles to frustrating finish in 1st game at new stadium
The Forest Lake football team could not have drawn up a better script for the very first play at rebuilt Ranger Stadium.
Anoka’s kickoff floated into the hands of senior Charlie Peterson, who caught the ball, ran to his left, then charged through a seam along the near sideline and raced 85 yards through the Tornado kick-cover team.
Touchdown, Forest Lake.
“We were planning on that all week,” Peterson said. “Last week we were one block away from breaking that, and we had to bring it home.”
Then the Rangers forced a fumble on Anoka’s first possession, and the Rangers drove down the field to score on a 15-yard run by senior Ryan Olson, then add a 2-point conversion that made the score 14-0.
But from that point, the dreams of the Forest Lake football team became a nightmare as Anoka claimed a 29-14 victory on Friday, Sept. 10.
“This was a frustrating loss, really frustrating,” Rangers coach Sam Ferraro said. “The defense had some huge plays in the first and created two turnovers, and we had the momentum. But we couldn’t finish it.
“We also had chances at the end, but that was just a lot of coulda-woulda-shoulda. We gave championship effort; we never quit. But we needed to also give a championship performance.”
The problems began for the Rangers soon after taking that 14-point lead as the Tornadoes scored just before the end of the first quarter, then added a touchdown just before halftime. Twice Anoka converted 2-point PATs to lead 16-14 at the half.
Late in the third quarter Anoka drove the length of the field, eventually scoring with 2:54 left in the third quarter. The Tornadoes then sealed the victory with a drive late in the final quarter that resulted in a 1-yard TD plunge with two minutes left to play.
“When we were up 14-rip, we were feeling pretty good,” Peterson said. “That’s what makes this such a hard loss.”
Anoka finished with 404 yards of total offense, including 259 yards passing, as quarterback Jacob Deutschman completed 25-of-32 passes for 222 yards and a TD but was intercepted twice.
Peterson led the defense with 7.5 tackles, while junior Jacob Aho had seven stops and sophomore Mark Rendl added 6.5 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Sam Mills was a force inside, finishing with six tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.
Meanwhile Forest Lake finished with 244 yards of total offense, with 132 of those yards coming on the ground. Senior Cole Brisbois carried the ball 20 times for 117 yards, while Olson completed 12-of-25 passes for 112 yards but was intercepted twice.
Senior Leo Kressin caught three passes for 34 yards, while junior Jake Johnson had four receptions for 23 yards.
What made the loss even more frustrating is that it came in Forest Lake’s first game at its newly rebuilt stadium, which was played before a huge crowd estimated at more than 3,000 fans.
“I don’t know what else to say except it’s disappointing,” Ferraro said. “We go back to the drawing board. We’ve got Osseo next week, and we’ll figure out what we did wrong and try to fix it. We need to improve every week.”
The contest at Osseo is set for Friday, Sept. 17, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.