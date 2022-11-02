Leyton Patzer.jpeg

Junior Leyton Patzer runs into the end zone to give the Rangers a 13-0 lead in their 27-21 win against Eagan on Friday, Oct. 28. 

Forest Lake to play Maple Grove this Friday

The Forest Lake Rangers football team held off Eagan’s fourth-quarter rally en route to their 27-21 win on Friday, Oct. 28, in the opening round of the postseason. The Rangers (7-2) were on the right side of the early mistakes this time around after errors in the first quarter against Lakeville North last week dug them in a hole in the loss.

