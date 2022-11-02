The Forest Lake Rangers football team held off Eagan’s fourth-quarter rally en route to their 27-21 win on Friday, Oct. 28, in the opening round of the postseason. The Rangers (7-2) were on the right side of the early mistakes this time around after errors in the first quarter against Lakeville North last week dug them in a hole in the loss.
Forest Lake stole the momentum early after a big defensive stop where junior Reid Olson recovered Eagan’s fumble.
The Rangers took advantage of the opportunity and took a 7-0 lead, thanks to a 35-yard run by senior Westin Hoyt on their first drive of the game after the turnover.
“We want to play complementary football and so our defense stepping up getting us a turnover, our offense piggybacking right off that with a big touchdown run and then our special teams was playing really well right after that, so we felt like we were playing downhill all game,” Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow said.
Junior Leyton Patzer scored their second touchdown of the game with 29 seconds left in the first quarter, a 13-0 lead because the Rangers converted on a fourth down seconds earlier.
Forest Lake took a 20-0 lead at half after senior Jake Johnson caught a 12-yard pass from senior quarterback Keagan Zeidler.
The momentum remained in the third quarter when Zeidler ran the ball himself to give the Rangers a 27-0 lead after the defense came up with another major stop.
“That was about as good as you could have started,” Beeskow said. “Obviously it took a lot of work and a lot of preparation, getting the kids in the right spots, and they just played really, really hard. They kind of came out on fire, and when you come out on fire like that, you put yourself in a good situation to win the game no matter what happens down the stretch.”
Overall, the Rangers leaned on their run game with 305 rushing yards, 175 for Patzer on 19 carries.
Eagan kept the game interesting, though, by scoring three times in the fourth quarter to get within 6 points, but the Rangers held off their late rally to secure the win.
“For them to be able to stay fighting and continue to play and never quit despite what happens, … that’s our leadership,” Beeskow said. “That’s our culture is just to keep working and that’s what these guys did, and that’s what they’re going to do this upcoming Friday night.”
Despite the late rally, the defense was “phenomenal,” according to Beeskow, especially the way they put the team in good field position offensively.
“I think we’re at our best when we’re playing fast and we’re playing downhill and aggressive defensively and making teams make quick decisions,” Beeskow said.
Where’s the confidence level at?
“It’s at an all time high,” Beeskow said.
The Rangers are scheduled to face Maple Grove on Friday, Nov. 4, in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
