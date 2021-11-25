The Forest Lake dance team has set some lofty goals for the coming season, starting with a repeat of its Suburban East Conference jazz title last season.
“We won jazz, but we were third in kick, so we’re really gunning to take home both titles this year,” coach Rachel Rue said. “I think that’s something we know we are capable of doing.”
The Rangers have the talent and experience to reach that goal, as they return 11 of 17 jazz performers last season as well as 19 of 28 kick performers. What’s more, Rue said this year’s team has a good mix of youth and experience.
“We have six seniors on our team, and they’ve been on the team for at least the last three years, so we have a solid senior group,” she said. “But we also have a ton of new kids this year, which is really exciting.
“We have a lot of kids who have been on the varsity in the past, and we have a number of kids who are moving up to the varsity. So they are familiar with how we run the program, and they know what we expect.”
Rue said that experience has helped her team get a jump-start on the year.
“The kids know we are tough on them, especially early in the season,” she said. “We only had three weeks from tryouts to our first competition, and in dance it’s hard to pull everything together in three weeks because there is so much for them to absorb.
“And the point of dance is having everyone look alike, and that takes time. So having so many veteran kids helps because they know what we expect early in the season.”
Forest Lake’s two senior captains, Autumn Jotblad and Lauren Olson, and the rest of the team’s seniors also have worked to create a positive culture.
“Both Autumn and Lauren are really talented dancers who were all-conference and all-state last year,” Rue said. “They have talent, but they also have been leaders even before they were captains.
“But the whole senior class works together because they have different strengths. They help girls with one-on-one conversations, supporting them as they work to improve. All of our seniors have put in a lot of work to build the team culture.”
The Rangers know the road to state is paved with potholes from strong section opponents such as Centennial, Spring Lake Park and Mounds View.
“Throughout the season we’re trying to stay close to the teams like Spring Lake Park, which went to state last year,” Rue said. “They won their section championship in both jazz and kick last year. We competed against them in a meet early this season, and we beat them in jazz and were within 10 points of them in kick, so we’re off to a good start.
“We know it’s early in the season, and there are months of work ahead. But we’re trying to stay close to those section leaders.”
