The Forest Lake dance team hosted 16 teams from around the state at its annual invitational on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Rangers varsity kick routine finished third in Class 3A while the varsity jazz routine to “Alone,” shown in these photos, placed fourth in its class.
The junior varsity jazz squad took second in its division, while the B squad jazz team placed third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.