Team finishes 6th in both jazz, kick
The Forest Lake dance team was not surprised that the scores at the Class 3A Section 4 meet held at Bloomington Kennedy High School on Saturday, Feb. 12 were close.
The team knew the competition would be fierce, but they had hopes to make it to a state tournament after a section shakeup this year.
“It was a tight meet, just like we knew it would be,” coach Rachel Rue said.
Unfortunately, the Rangers were greatly surprised by their scores in the event, none of which meant a state berth for the dance team. Forest Lake finished sixth in both kick and jazz, and only the top three teams in each event out of a field of 14 advanced to this week’s state meet held at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday.
The only comfort for the Rangers was that their scores were extremely close to the scores of their opponents in the kick category. Forest Lake averaged 74 points, just 3.1 points off Mounds View’s average 77 points (out of 100). One judge (out of 8) had Forest Lake in first place in the event, with most other judges placing them in fouth through sixth. But rank points are what matters most, and despite Forest Lake’s scores running similar to 3rd place Spring Lake Park’s, Forest Lake came out with a rank point total of 24.5, one point below fifth place Duluth East and well below third place Spring Lake Park, who took the final spot for state at 13.5.
Ranking numbers are a total of the placement the judges had them ranked, which start out with the top and low rank dropped, with them being added back in for a tie-breaker.
As for the jazz category, Forest Lake averaged 71.1 points, a solid 9 points behind section champions Blaine and 4.4 points behind Mounds View, who took the third and final slot to state. Forest Lake once again placed sixth with a rank point total of 27, with judges ranging from fourth place to sixth place for the team in the jazz category.
“We thought our kids had one of their best performances of the season, so we’re still scratching our heads at the results.”
Rue said there were a lot of positives in her team’s performance.
“I thought our energy was great,” she said. “We had worked on conditioning, and I thought that was good. I thought our girls really hit their stride in this meet; our kick height was better, and we didn’t have any glaring mistakes.”
While Rue was quick to say she did not want to make excuses for her team’s place in the event, she explained that her squad was not given any gifts with the performance order.
“By the luck of the draw, we were the very first team to compete in jazz,” she said. “That’s a tough spot, because the judges haven’t judged anyone else at that point and the result traditionally is to score lower in that spot.
“In kick, we competed after Blaine, which is one of the top teams in the section, so we hoped that might set us up for a strong performance and a good score. But that just didn’t happen.”
Instead of earning the programs first state tournament berth since 2015, the last of three straight state appearances, the Rangers came home with disappointment.
“Before the meet, we talked about having our best performance of the season, to leave it all on the floor, and I though our girls did that,” Rue said. “It was heartbreaking to not earn a state berth, but no one can take away the feeling that we did our best.
“Hopefully our returnees will remember this result, and it will add fuel to the fire for next season. But for now, it has been tough to talk to the girls about this result.”
