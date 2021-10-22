The Forest Lake boys and girls cross-country teams competed without some of their top runners in the Tiger Invitational hosted by Princeton on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The boys were without top runner Daniel VanAcker, a senior, and placed eighth in the 11-team field with 191 points, while the girls did not run freshman Norah Hushagen or a number of other season leaders and finished seventh with 196 points.
On the boys side, senior Ethan Sievers led the way with a 10th-place finish in a time of 16:58.4. He was followed by junior Jacob Mayer (18:16.7) in 40th, senior Jonathon Cubus (18:30.8) in 47th, junior Cooper Larson (18:44.8) in 49th and eighth grader Sam McCafferty (18:55.2) in 52nd.
Forest Lake’s two displacers were sophomore Logan Hays (19:25.5) in 59th and freshman Caleb Saari (20:00.4) in 69th.
For the girls, eighth grader Rosemary Burns was the top runner, finishing 32nd with a time of 21:46.2. Senior Hunter Haines (22:06.2) was 41st, followed by eighth grader Madeleine Bonnett (22:29.2) in 48th, junior Evelyn Hudrlik (22:31.4) in 49th, and seventh grader Elsa Swenson (22:51.1) in 51st.
The Rangers’ two displacers were sophomore Anna Behnken (23:54.4) in 61st and freshman Lily Johnson (24:01.2) in 63rd.
Forest Lake hosted the Suburban East Conference Cross Country Championship at Tanners Brook on Tuesday, Oct. 19, in a meet that was not completed at press time.
EDITORS NOTES: After this story was written and published, the Rangers competed in the Suburban East Conference meet. Forest Lake senior Daniel VanAcker won the individual title at that race, leading his team to a sixth-place finish; in the girls race, freshman Norah Hushagen placed second and senior Ellie Hanowski finished sixth to lead the Rangers to second place. More information will be available in next week's Forest Lake Times.
