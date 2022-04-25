The Forest Lake clay target team has seen its numbers dip just a bit this season, as 43 shooters begin the season on the roster.
“We had a large number of seniors who graduated – I think the number was 17,” coach Dave Madison said. “The roster number is a little lower than in past years, where we had almost 70 shooters, but it’s still a good number.”
And with 12 seniors on the roster, including a number with experience competing at a high level, Madison said the expectations for the coming season remain high.
The competition season began Monday, April 18, at the Forest Lake Sportsman’s Club, with the goal of repeating at conference champions while preparing for the state tournament, which will be held at Alexandria starting June 18. The top shooters also will be invited to the MSHSL’s state tournament at the Minneapolis Gun Club on June 24.
“With the way our top shooters have been performing, we have a good chance of repeating as conference champs,” Madison said. “And there is a possibility we can compete for a state title, too.
“These kids are motivated for their own best personal scores, but they’re also motived to have the team perform well. They take pride in how the team does.”
The Rangers return one of the best shots in the state in senior Cooper Auge, who placed seventh in the state tournament last year.
“Cooper is a great athlete and great shooter, but he’s also very humble,” Madison said. “He carries the team not just with his scores, but with his actions in practice and when he’s with his teammates.”
Auge is far from a one-man team. Other top seniors on the roster include Heather Kaup, Gracey Carpenter, Zach Ernst and Jack Swentkofske.
“We have a lot of good shooters returning,” Madison said. “These are kids who routinely shot 23s and 24s out of 25. We have a lot of young talent.”
