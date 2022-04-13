Deep squad will push for success at team, individual meets
It is hard to wipe the smile off the face of Forest Lake boys track coach Andy Richardson.
One reason he is smiling is that he has a whopping 80 boys from just the upper four grades on the roster.
“We have the most guys we’ve ever had since I’ve been the coach, which is exciting,” Richardson said. “And the kids are good athletes, which is really good because it will improve our competition.”
How did he raise the roster number?
“I’ve been annoying the kids in school,” Richardson said with a smile. “Some of these kids, I’ve been bugging since the eighth grade, and they finally came out.”
Another reason for the smiles is that Forest Lake can finally host a home meet after the renovations at Ranger Stadium. And Forest Lake will host both True Team sections and the section meet as well as the first home meet since 1992 when it hosts Coon Rapids and North Lakes Academy on Thursday, April 14.
“It’s kind of nerve-wracking – it’s the first time we’ve hosted a meet, and you want to make sure everything goes well in those big meets – but it’s really exciting,” Richardson said. “We’ve got some big stuff going on at our facility.
“The kids are excited, too. Hosting a big meet should be really fun for our kids.”
Any meet the Rangers run should be “fun” because of the talent throughout the roster. Among the leaders are seniors Daniel VanAcker, a state qualifier in the 1,600 and 3,200 last season, as well as Cole Brisbois, a state qualifier in the sprints, and Nick Bartlett, who competed in the triple jump.
The Rangers also return senior Jake Mayer, who excels in the long sprints and middle distance races, and Ted Carey in the triple jump when he finishes recovering from surgery this past winter. Also back are two of the members of a 4x100 relay that qualified for state as well as two of the four runners in the 4x400 relay that ran in the state meet a season ago.
“I think we’re going to be really deep, especially on the track,” Richardson said. “We return a lot of guys who had strong years last year, and we’ve added some guys who are really fast.”
To reach its goals, Richardson said that depth will need to produce competitors who can score points in every event a meet offers.
“We’ll need every event group to step up, especially in the field events where we have competitors who are less experienced,” he said. “I’ve never been to the True Team state meet as an athlete or a coach, and I’d love to be a part of that. That’s a realistic goal for this team, but everything will need to come together that day.”
